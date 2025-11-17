YMCA thumps Spaniards in ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal

DEFENDING champion YMCA brushed aside Spaniards 6-2 when the group stage round in the ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal Championship concluded at the Retrieve Tarmac in Linden.

Jonah Simon led the way in the lopsided victory with a hat-trick. Adding a double was Kevin Gittens, while Jamal Bentick scored once. For the loser, Andrew Murray Jr and Tyler Lyle netted one goal apiece.

Meanwhile, Salah Family and DC Ballers battled to a 4-4 draw. Cecil Jackman bagged a brace for Salah Family, while Andre Mayers and Nicholas Gentle scored one goal each. For DC Ballers, Stephon Jupiter bagged a double, while Shane Luckie and Amoniki Buntin scored one goal apiece.

Similarly, Hard-knocks and Bombers played to a 2-2 draw. Kwesi Quintin and Kenard Simon scored one goal apiece for Hard-knocks while Dequain Samuels netted a brace for Bombers.

Likewise, Young Gunners and Silver Bullets played to a 1-1 stalemate. Jermaine Mason scored for Young Gunners, while Sigmund Cobena netted for Silver Bullets.

Also, Figgy FC defeated HH Ballers via walkover.

The elimination round will commence on Friday with the quarterfinals.

The winner of the event will pocket $1,500,000, while the eventual second, third, and fourth place finishers will receive $750,000, $350,000, and $200,000 respectively, and the corresponding accolade.

On the individual level, the eventual Most Valuable Player will ride away with a motorcycle. It was also disclosed that a $300,000 economic grant will be awarded to a player or fan to aid their academic development. Each team must put forward a candidate for the aforesaid scholarship.

Below is the complete list of results and the quarterfinal matches.

Photo name: Salah

Caption: Action between the Salah Family (black) and DC Ballers at the Retrieve Tarmac.

YMCA scorers from left: Jonah Simon, Jamal Bentick, and Kevin

Complete Results

Game-1

Figgy FC vs. HH Ballers

Figgy FC won via walkover.

Game-2

Young Gunners-1 vs. Silver Bullets-1

Young Gunners scorer

Jermaine Mason-1

Silver Bullets scorer

Sigmund Cobena-1

Game-3

Salah Family-4 vs. DC Ballers-4

Salah scorers

Cecil Jackman-2

Andre Mayers-1

Nicholas Gentle-1

DC Ballers scorers

Stephon Jupiter-2

Amoniki Buntin-1

Shane Luckie-1

Game-4

Hard-knocks-2 vs. Bombers-2

Hard-knocks scorers

Kwesi Quintin-1

Kenard Simon-1

Bombers scorer

Dequain Samuels-2

Game-5

Spaniards-2 vs. YMCA-6

YMCA scorers

Jonah Simon-3

Kevin Gittens-2

Jamal Bentick-1

Spaniards scorers

Andrew Murray Jr-1

Tyler Lyle-1

Quarterfinals

(1) Hard-knocks vs Young Gunners

(2) Bombers vs. Silver Bullets

(3) YMCA vs. Salah Family

(4) DC Ballers vs. Figgy FC