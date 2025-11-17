GMRSC receives 1-Star FIA Environmental Accreditation, sets sights on 2-Star Rating for 2027

THE Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC) has earned the prestigious 1-Star Environmental Accreditation from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), marking a significant step forward for motorsport sustainability in Guyana and the Caribbean.

The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme evaluates motorsport organisations on their environmental policies, systems, and long-term sustainability efforts. Achieving the 1-Star rating confirms that GMRSC has successfully established a structured environmental management framework and implemented essential policies at the South Dakota Circuit.

Over the past year, GMRSC has introduced improved waste-management procedures, strengthened fluid-handling protocols, and taken initial steps toward energy-efficient facility operations. These actions form the foundation for the club’s future environmental goals.

This achievement also aligns with the Government of Guyana’s national focus on sustainability and responsible environmental practices, supporting the broader national agenda of building environmentally conscious industries and sporting sectors.

Looking ahead, the next FIA audit is scheduled for October 2027, and GMRSC has already committed to pursuing the 2-Star Accreditation, the second tier in the FIA’s comprehensive three-star rating system. Achieving the 2-Star level will require expanded environmental strategies, measurable improvement targets, and further integration of eco-friendly practices across GMRSC’s operations.

GMRSC President Mahendra Boodhoo, speaking on behalf of the club, said:

“This is a proud moment for GMRSC. Earning the 1-Star Accreditation demonstrates our commitment to growing motorsport responsibly. Our next goal is to achieve the 2-Star rating by the 2027 audit. We are fully committed to ensuring the South Dakota Circuit becomes a Global leader in sustainable motorsport.”

This accomplishment positions GMRSC among the global leaders in FIA-aligned environmental standards and strengthens Guyana’s presence on the international motorsport stage.