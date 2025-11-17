St. John the Baptist, Marian Academy & Santa Rosa register wins

MVP Girls Pee Wee Competition…

JOHN the Baptist Primary was impressive on Saturday, the opening day of the MVP Girls Under-11 Football Championship played at the Ministry of Education’s Ground.

St. John the Baptist took a 7-nil win over Smith Memorial Primary to get their 2025 campaign off to the best possible start.

St. John the Baptist’s Thalia Alert scored a hat-trick with goals coming in the 19th, 21st and 24th minutes.

Elianna Grant then recorded goals in the 32nd and 35th minutes to extend their advantage before an Antacia Livan 40th minute goal completed the victory 7-nil.

Defending champion Marian Academy then dominated Tucville Primary 6-nil.

Marian Academy were led by doubles from Haley Haberkorn, Ella Fernandes and Haley De Nobrega.

Haberkorn scored the opener in the 16th minute before Fernandes made it 2-nil in the 18th minute then DeNobrega scored a pair in the 20th and 22nd minutes.

Fernandes and Haberkorn register their second goals to guide their team to a comfortable 6-nil win.

Santa Rosa Primary also captured a 7-nil victory over Genesis Primary.

Rovena Johnson was sublime with four goals with Bree Atkinson scoring a brace.

Other winners on the opening day were Potaro Primary, West Ruimveldt Primary and Waramuri Primary.

Agatash Primary also drew with Georgetown International Academy, while the clash between North Georgetown Primary and St. Aloysius Primary ended similarly.