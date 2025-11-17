Briton John stands tall to clinch final race of season

Ele’s Trading and Hardware Road Race..

TEAM We Stand United cyclist Briton John delivered another top-notch performance on Sunday on the West Coast of Demerara roadways to outlast his competitors in the team Alanis organised Ele’s Trading and Hardware cycling road race.

After a rolling start onto the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara Harbour Bridge from the East Bank of Demerara, the cyclists officially kicked off at Schoonord on the West Bank, heading to Parika.

It was a gruelling race as the elite riders rode with pace and power with the wind on their backs heading to Parika.

It was John who got the jump on his counterpart on the return leg to clinch the $50,000 first-place prize.

Kwame Ridley finished second, followed by Jamaul John for third.

Alex Newton and Alexander Leung captured the fourth and fifth-place spots to round out the top five finishers.

Ridley, after his fabulous ride, also took the Masters category ahead of Jaikaran Sookhai and Robin Persaud.

The masters Over 50 was won by Jame Joseph with Mark Spencer and Nigel London completing the podium finishes.

Dinesh Sookhai was the Juvenile winner, while Newton also claimed the juniors category with Leung second and Ajani Cuttings third.

The category 4 was won by Julio Melville with Tyrone Hamilton second and Collis Williams claiming the third spot.