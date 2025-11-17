Vanderstoop adjudged Best Boxer of GBA Junior Tournament at ‘Six Heads’ Gym

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Youth Boxing Tournament held at the Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Gym in the heart of Albouystown on Saturday evening saw entertaining action.

One of the most exciting bouts of the night was the contest between the tournament’s ‘Best Boxer’, Imhoter Vanderstoop from the host gym and Nickoli Qinsocf.

From the first bell, the two boxers went after each other with a flurry of energetic combinations, to the delight of the gathering of mainly young pugilists in the small gym named after Guyana’s first World Champion.

Both fighters connected with some fast three-punch combinations to the body and head in a close opening round.

The second round started with both boxers going at each other with guns blazing, but as the fight got deeper into the round, Vanderstoop took the initiative and scored the better shots as Qinsocf tried to counter-punch.

The last round saw Qinsocf beginning to tire, and even when he hit Vanderstoop with some good shots, he did not advance for the kill.

Vanderstoop jumped on his opponent with a barrage of punches in bunches and hurt him.

After taking an uppercut to the body and a right hook to the head, Qinsocf suddenly stopped fighting and abandoned the fight.

In the fight between the ‘Big Boys’, Aferin Adams of the home gym beat Policeman Quacy Harley in a slugfest with both boxers hammering away at each.

Harley kept his man on the ropes for most of the fight until the referee stopped the bout in 2 minutes, 28 seconds in the second round.

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym took the Best Gym title while the New Amsterdam Boxing Gym, Harpy Eagles and Pace and Power finished in the runner-up spot with equal points.

Lennox Daniels was adjudged the Best Coach.