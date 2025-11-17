Guyana captures massive win to get campaign back on the road

FIBA Caribbean Women’s Championship…

GUYANA’S national women’s basketball side put their foot on the gas on Saturday evening when they clashed with neighbours Suriname in the FIBA Caribbean Women’s Championship being played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The locals coming off a disappointing loss to US Virgin Islands on Thursday rebounded like champions with a jaw dropping 64 points victory 106-42 against their Eastern neighbour.

After tip-off, Guyana’s women made their intention clear as they went on a scoring spree to lead 44-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Suriname would up their defence in the second to temper the bucket flow but Guyana still outscored them 21-13 in the second half to lead 65-19 at the half.

After the break the Guyanese ladies showed renewed resolve, outscoring their counterparts 30-6 to build further on their lead.

The Surinamese finally caught up to the speed of the game in the fourth to outscore Guyana 17-11 but the horse had already left the stables as Guyana cruised to 106-42 points win.

Anaya McDavid dropped 24 points with Amisha Ramlall sinking three three-pointers to record 25 as the pair led the team’s offensive push from jump ball.

Ruth Adams (19), Ashna Ramlall (12) and Joy Brown (19) were also solid for Guyana as they steamrolled their opponents.

Suriname’s Chiniqua Pengel was their only player in double digits as they were overwhelmed by the home team at the Homestretch Avenue facility.

Earlier in the competition, Guyana beat power houses Bahamas 102-75.

Guyana will meet the Jamaican women in their final clash.

The top three teams will also qualify to the 2026 Centrobasket Women’s Championship.