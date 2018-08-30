Security guards still to be paid

Dear Editor

KINDLY publish this letter in your widely read newspaper so that the government and those in authority can see and know of the suffering that we the security guards employed by Sentinel Security Inc in Region Three have to endure.

As security guards employed by Sentinel Security Inc., we are responsible for guarding and protecting all government properties including all schools, hospitals and health centres, including its employees in Region Three. The problem is that we have not been paid our salaries for the months of June, July and August, 2018.

Up to the time of writing this letter, no one has had the common courtesy to tell or inform us of what is going on and/or when we will be paid. Right now not only we the security guards are suffering, but our entire families, our children cannot have food to eat, light bill is going up and as single parents (mothers) we cannot pay our house rent; soon we will be kicked out on the streets for not paying our rent.

Kindly help us by publishing this letter, so that someone can come to our rescue, including the Food For The Poor organisation, so as to prevent our children from starving.

Regards

Suffering security guard