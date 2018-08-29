Top Victoria students receive bursaries

VICTORIA native and Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, this week handed out bursaries to the village’s top 10 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) students.

Those students were Darion Peters who topped the village with 490 marks, second was Cofi Murphy (487), third Eshanna McFarlane (478), Linicia Fredricks (470), Keifa Morrison (470), Larhonda Campbell (457), Daniel Bishop (455), Azaniah Hopkinson (450), Isaiah Fraser (443) and Travis Thomas (439).

Minister Cummings told the students: “The basic education you received from primary school is the platform from which you can launch yourself into the future.”

She also commended the parents for their contributions: “I urge you to continue supporting your children as they move on to bigger things in life. Continue to teach them about life, its challenges and rewards and allow them the space necessary for them to find out for themselves.”

Also, appreciation was given to the hardworking teachers who guided the students to meet their fullest potential. “Teachers, your work is a vocation. We can never thank you enough, love you enough, pay you enough. Yours is a career of love and service. I would like to say a great, big sincere thank you to each one of you.”

She concluded “To you the awardees, as you move on to the next stage of your life, I urge you to be the best and give of your best in all that you do. If you are going to be a lawyer, then be the best lawyer you can be. If you’re going to be a teacher, then be the best teacher you can be.”

The initiative was made possible through a collaborative effort between the minister and the Victoria Educational Trust Committee. The committee seeks to empower youths in the Victoria community through various education-related initiatives. (DPI)