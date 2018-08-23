RHT Pepsi, Albion, Blairmont and Tucber Park through to semifinals

DEFENDING champions Rose Hall Town Pepsi, Albion Community Centre Cricket Club, Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club and Tucber Park Cricket Club advance to the semifinals of the New York Business Group Under-19 cricket tournament, after they recorded respective wins last Monday.

At the Area ‘H’ Ground in Rose Hall Town, Port Mourant batted first and were bowled out for 106 in 31 overs. Brandon Mangal top-scored with a polished 42 which included four boundaries. Rampertab Ramnauth was the only other batsman to reach double figures with an unbeaten 11 from 73 balls.

Fast bowler Nicholas Lawson claimed a hat-trick in the fifth over to end with 4-17, while left-arm spinner Keith Simpson and Jeremy Sandia ended with 3-15 and 2-14 respectively.

In reply, Rose Hall Town Pepsi reached 104-4, with Lucas Arthur (20), Jonathan Rampersaud) 21 not out), and Mahendra Gopilall (22 not out), being the principal scorers.

At the breezy No.73 Ground, Albion were dismissed for 194 off 28 overs. Their efforts were spearheaded by Sarwan Chaitnarine 54, Jeetendra Outar 50 and Antonio February 37.

Hussain took 3-32 and K. Chatterpaul had 4-35. No.73 in reply were bowled out for 70 in 18 overs. Chatterpaul returned to score 20 with the bat. Beesham Surujnarine claimed 5-6, while Ramesh Kassinauth snared 3-15.

Blairmont destroyed a weakened Young Warriors Cricket Club by 172 runs at the Cotton Tree ground. Blairmont scored 189 all out in 27.2 overs, with Marvin Prashad (74), Doodnauth Persaud (64) and Seon Glasgow (17) reaching double figures.

Gevon Schultz took 4-39 and left-arm spinner Trevon Stanislaus claimed 3-40. Young Warriors Cricket Club in reply were bowled out for a meagre 18 runs.

Nigel Deodat and Seon Glasgow were the chief destroyers with 5-5 and 3-7 respectively.

In the final quarterfinal game, Tucber Park Cricket Club easily defeated Achievers by 103 runs at the Rose Hall Canje Welfare Ground.

Tucber Park reached 210 all out with M. Mickle 22, Steve Deonarine 22, Zeymul Ramsammy 27 and Melvin Singh 14 being the principal scorers, while extras contributed a healthy 43.

Left-arm pacer Chris Harry took 2-47, Navindra Prashad 3-23 and Boodram Lakeram 2-48 were the wicket-takers for Achievers.

In reply, Achievers were bowled out for 107. The Ramsammy brothers, Zeymul and Abdul, each claimed two wickets for 17 and 15 respectively.

The semi-finals are set for September 2 with Albion Community Centre Cricket Club taking on Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club at Blairmont, while Rose Hall Town Pepsi would clash with Tucber Park Cricket Club at the Area ‘H’ Ground.