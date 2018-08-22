NSC/GCF/Georgetown City Council to host Cycling Meet for 175th Anniversary

THE National Sports Commission and Racing secretary/National cycling coach Hassan Mohamed, in collaboration with the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), will be hosting a special cycling programme on Friday in commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the City of Georgetown.

Mohamed explained that the programme will be held at the inner circuit of the National Park and will be open to all participants of the ‘Teach Them Young’ programme.

While the event will not feature a senior race, it will see action across the Veterans in a 10-lap dash as well as the Juniors and Juveniles across the same distance, while the BMX riders will be bundled into two age groups, 6-9 and 9-12, competing in one and two laps respectively.

The mountain bikers will also be in action when they take to the starting line in the five-lap race.