‘New School’ take over from ‘Old School’ in exhibition table tennis tournament

GUYANA’S ‘New School’ table tennis team duly dispatched their ‘old school’ counterparts 5-2, in a number of exhibition matches last Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

However, the main event of the evening saw former 14-time National champion Sydney Christophe of the old school team, defeat the current men’s National champion Christopher Franklyn 2-0.

Christophe, also a former Caribbean champion reminded the handful of fans present, of his table tennis prowess by taking the first set 11-4.

He continued that form in the second set, running rough shod over Franklyn to win the set and the match 11-4.

New School’s Nigel Bryan took on Andy Anderson and defeated him 2-0.

Bryan, in the first set, led 5-3 before a late surge from Anderson forced his hand a bit. However, he held on to win 11-9 before his 11-6 victory in the second set.

The triumph of the younger generation, continued when the New School pair of Franklyn and Shemar Britton downed Christophe and Godfrey Munroe by a similar score-line in the Doubles category 11-4, 11-7.

With the New School, 3-0, organiser Chelsea Edghill continued her team’s winning ways after defeating Donald Duff.

Edghill after trailing in the first set 3-5 came from behind and won 11-8 and the second with an identical score after Duff again held a 7-3 lead.

Old School’s first win of the evening came through the efforts of Anderson who defeated Natalie Cummings 7-11, 11-4, 11-4 while Britton defeated Munroe 11-7, 12-14, 11-8.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s team who will participate in this year’s Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championship, set for the Dominican Republic from August 26 to 31, defeated a select Under-15 team, 4-1, in the earlier exhibition matches.