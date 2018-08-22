Did Ramson satisfy the requirements for this scholarship?

Dear Editor,

I READ a new article in the Kaieteur News dated August 19, 2018, which stated that Mr Charles Ramson will “participate in a short, but intensive Executive Course on Oil, Gas and Mining Governance—from the 10th–14th September—at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.”

Upon perusing the brochure of this course, one would note that “Participants should have at least 12 years’ experience and be in a senior leadership position or advisory role.” More specifically, the brochure noted that “Prospective participants include: ministers, chiefs-of-staff, heads of extractive state-owned enterprises, commissioners, heads of agencies, departments and other public bodies involved in the management of oil, gas and mining and the revenues they generate, as well as their deputies and advisors; executives, directors, chiefs and heads at oil, gas and mining companies, at headquarters or country-office levels, as well as their deputies and advisors; leaders from management consulting firms providing advice to governments in resource-rich countries in extractive-sector policy design and implementation, or public financial management; Vice-presidents, deputy managing- directors, and heads of department at multilateral agencies, such as the IMF and World Bank; and chief executives, directors and senior fellows at think tanks and non-partisan bodies.”

The website also notes that scholarships are offered to public sector applicants from a number of countries other than Guyana (Guyana is not included). Therefore, with Guyanese not eligible for this scholarship, it is quite strange that Mr Ramson has obtained such scholarship. Since Mr Ramson is keen on transparency, perhaps he should produce the details of his scholarship. After all, it would not sit right with the Guyanese people to have a leader so young in the game already fooling us.

Regards

Samuel Anthony