Pensioner dies in Pomeroon River accident

By Indrawattie Natram

SEVENTY-eight-year-old Allan Handy aka “Saga” of Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon died on Sunday afternoon following a boat collision.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the incident occurred around 16:00 hours on Sunday in the vicinity of Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River.

Information revealed that the deceased left his son’s home in a wooden boat and was paddling home when a boat powered by a 90 HP engine and which is owned by the Love and Faith Ministries Church, came into his path.

The captain of the boat said that he felt something strange hit his boat and he immediately slowed down. He said as he turned he noticed the elderly man in the water and that his boat was damaged.

The captain immediately raised an alarm and persons around the area immediately went to render assistance , however, the pensioner had already disappeared in the water.

A search party was launched and the elderly man’s body was later recovered. The captain of the other boat expressed remorse over the entire situation and claimed that he did not see the elderly man’s boat in front of him. He is presently in police custody.

Handy’s body is currently at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.