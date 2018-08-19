Bolt vows to put ‘best foot forward’ for Central Coast trial

RETIRED track superstar Usain Bolt has vowed to put his best foot forward as he prepares to begin a career in professional football with A-League team Central Coast Mariners.

The sprint double world record holder arrived in Sydney on Saturday, having agreed to an indefinite trial period with the A-League club, the ultimate aim being to secure a contract at the end of the period.

There continues to be mixed reaction to the 31-year-old athlete’s decision to attempt a late-stage foray into the sport. Many have branded the entire move a publicity stunt. Bolt has, however, continued to insist that the project is the fulfilling of a lifelong dream and remains confident of being successful.

“I’ve said it since my last season of track and field that I wanted to play football and I knew what I’m capable of,” Bolt said.

“I know what I can do. They (the Mariners) gave me a great opportunity and I’m ­really happy about it. I’m just going to come here and do my best as always. I always put my best foot forward and I’m just going to show the world I’m here. As you all know I love Australia, so I’m happy to call Australia home for now. I’m more excited than anything else.”(SportsMax).