Woman busted with cocaine , ecstasy at Suriname ‘backtrack’ crossing

A female Surinamese was arrested on Saturday morning at No. 78 village foreshore , Corentyne, Berbice, after a search of her person and her belongings revealed 247 grams of suspected cocaine and 100 grams of ecstasy (192 pills) in her brassiere.

The 27 year-old is said to be a hairdresser of Charlesburg , Paramaribo,Suriname. Police said she arrived about 08:30hrs via the backtrack route when a routine search was conducted by officers manning the port.

The hairdresser is being processed for court.