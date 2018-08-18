Victim says he was robbed by childhood friend

A 22-year -old man of Charlestown was on Friday remanded for allegedly robbing a childhood friend at gunpoint.

The man, James Murphy, who had no lawyer, denied the charge which read that on August 15, 2018 at Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Mark Braithwaite of one gold band valued $185,000 and $165,000 cash.

The Police prosecutor objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

According to the facts given by the police, on the night in question, the virtual complainant and some friends were drinking on Broad Street when a silver grey car pulled up and the accused and four others exited. One of the men was armed with a gun.

According to the victim, he knew the accused since he was a child growing up in the same area, so he shouted at the accused: “How can you rob me?”

But the man ignored him and escaped along with the others. The police went to the home of the accused and arrested him which he denied the allegation.

Bail was refused by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and Murphy was remanded to prison until August 24, 2018.