Producing industrial hemp could help Guyana

Dear Editor

FOR some months now I have been thinking of ways to address the challenges our beautiful country faces, and one idea I propose is based on what our friendly country Canada has managed to do by legalising and regulating an industrial hemp industry.

As I prepare to attend the PNCR Congress and to ask numerous questions why President Granger is not lifting the ban for our farmers and youth to cultivate and process this valuable and profitable crop, I decided to pen the following. Industrial hemp is always confused with marijuana, both members of the cannabis family of plants, but distant cousins. Industrial hemp is one of the most useful plants, the seeds of which are used to produce healthy foods, body-care products and cosmetics. Also, the stalk is processed into high-performance fibre products, such as paper, textiles, bio-composites and building materials.

Canada has been growing industrial hemp since 1998 and a vibrant, regulated industry has developed satisfying domestic and international markets, the USA being the single largest importer of hemp from Canada. Guyana’s climate and soil have proven to be ideal for the cultivation of hemp and should be a comparative advantage in comparison to Canada’s climate.

Hemp is fast-growing, a year-round crop that leads to the production of environmentally friendly products. Guyana has a better climate than Canada, more months of sunshine, thousands of acres of available and arable land and cheap labour among other inputs. This new industry is positive for Guyana’s economy in a number of ways.

The industry creates jobs in farms and in distribution and marketing chains; companies founded to process and export this crop and products internationally would also generate jobs. President Granger has been failing about green jobs in renewable industries, a Green economy and a Green state. An industrial hemp industry in Guyana will create Green Jobs for Guyanese and Green industries.

Licensing fees and income Tax on companies and employees will generate real tax revenues for the government. Guyana has a serious problem collecting taxes and this industry will help to improve tax collection from businesses and individuals.

Guyana suffers from a trade deficit, importing more than it exports. The trade imbalance is not desirable and a vibrant industrial hemp industry will provide a new export crop that generates foreign exchange and reduces our deficit. I’m asking President Granger and his APNU+AFC administration to undertake a serious study of the potential for a hemp industry in Guyana; maybe based on Canada’s system. I congratulate the officials of the Guyana hemp industry and other hemp groups and advocates for continuing the lobbying process which will eventually bear fruit, and I recommend to the Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder, to give permission to the Guyana Hemp Industries to undertake a 100-acre trials.

Come on my dear President, act now.

Regards

Marlon Collins