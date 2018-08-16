Several US congressmen to visit Guyana

Several United States congressmen are expected to visit Guyana in the coming weeks ,Minister of State , Joseph Harmon has confirmed.

On Thursday , Minister Harmon stated at a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency that Minister of Natural Resources , Raphael Trotman has indicated to Cabinet that the 7 to 8 congressmen are expected to be accompanied , on the familiarisation visit , by senior military officers for a short visit .

He said arrangements are being made for the visit of the ” senior lawmakers of the US government.”

Harmon said the visit signals “the growing confidence in the relationship between our two states and the fact that there is a growing number of us companies that are operating here in Guyana.”

He said too that it signals a clear indication of Guyana’s importance on the international scene.