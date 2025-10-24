News Archives
Justice Cummings-Edwards granted pre-retirement leave — President Ali confirms
Justices Roxane George, Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Navindra Singh
— George-Wiltshire to remain Acting Chancellor; Singh continues as Acting Chief Justice

President Dr Irfaan Ali, on Friday, confirmed that he has granted approval for Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who has been serving as Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), to proceed on pre-retirement leave with effect from Monday, October 27, 2025.

In a video statement, President Ali said he received the request from Justice Cummings-Edwards earlier in the day and, after due consideration, agreed to it.

“After due consideration, I acceded to this request,” the President stated, as he took the opportunity to express gratitude for her years of dedicated public service.

Justice Cummings-Edwards proceeded on vacation leave in August 2025, during which time Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire, who had been serving as Chief Justice (ag), was sworn in to act as Chancellor of the Judiciary.

President Ali further announced that Justice George-Wiltshire will continue to perform the duties of Chancellor, while Justice Navindra Singh will continue to act as Chief Justice.

