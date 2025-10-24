Court regulars remanded over West Ruimveldt murder

Two men were on Friday remanded to prison for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Faynel Brewster, who was gunned down at her West Ruimveldt home last Sunday night.

Court regulars, 27-year-old Shaquile Wilburg and 28-year-old Akande Ross, appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where they were charged with murder.

The charge alleged that on October 19, 2025, at West Ruimveldt, the duo murdered Brewster. The men were not required to plead and were remanded to prison until November 18.

Investigators have since recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the gunmen. According to police sources, CCTV footage from the area was instrumental in identifying the duo.

Both men are well known to law enforcement. In 2018, Wilburg was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to an armed robbery involving $3.3 million, stolen from a businessman near the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) on Brickdam.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Ross was charged with robbery under arms in connection with an attack on a restaurant in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Reports indicate that on the night of the shooting, Brewster’s 31-year-old brother, a businessman, had just returned home on his black XR motorcycle when he was confronted by two armed men who attempted to rob him of his motorcycle and gold chains.

A struggle ensued, during which one of the gunmen opened fire. Brewster, who was standing nearby, was struck twice, once to the upper right arm and once to the left side of her chest.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspects fled the scene on a black XR motorcycle without taking any property.

Crime Scene Unit investigators recovered a 9mm spent shell at the scene.