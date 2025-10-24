News Archives
First sitting of 13th Parliament set for November 3 -President Ali announces
President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali
President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

PRESIDENT, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that the first sitting of the 13th parliament is scheduled for Monday, November 3, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

 

The President made the announcement on Thursday during a live broadcast.

 

Article 69(1) of the Constitution mandates that each parliamentary session be held at a location and time appointed by the President.

 

President Ali said that the ACCC has been designated as the place where the inaugural session will be held from 14:00hrs.

 

Subsequent sittings will be held at the aforementioned venue.

 

For the 2025 elections, the PPP/C managed to increase its seats from the 33 it got in 2020 to 36, thereby widening its majority in parliament.

 

The new opposition configuration reflects a significant political shift with newcomer We invest in Nationhood (WIN) emerging as the main opposition, displacing the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), whose most major member is the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

 

WIN gained 16 seats, while APNU gained 12 seats and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) will occupy one seat in the 13th Parliament.

The National Assembly comprises a total of 65 seats, allocated  on the basis of geographical constituencies using the Hare quota system.

 

In September, President Ali unveiled the PPP/C’s blend of experience and youthful energy with a 25-member cabinet and 11 parliamentary representatives. The other parties too have since named their parliamentary picks.

 

