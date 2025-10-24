Stabroek News admits to misrepresenting Venezuelan Ambassador’s statements on Mohameds

AFTER erroneously reporting that Venezuelan Ambassador to Guyana, Carlos Amador Pérez Silva had denied that Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed visited the embassy, Stabroek News has admitted to misreporting the key facts of the matter.

Stabroek News addressed its inaccurate statement in an article published on Thursday.

“… in Tuesday’s edition of Stabroek News under the headline, `Ambassador denies Mohamed ever visited Venezuelan embassy,’ Stabroek News erroneously reported that the ambassador had said that neither of the Mohameds had visited. This is not so as he had only spoken about Azruddin Mohamed. Stabroek News regrets the error and apologizes to the ambassador for any inconvenience caused,” the media house said.

There was video footage that was widely circulated of Nazar leaving the Venezuelan embassy. Adding to this, in August, the Venezuelan Ambassador to Guyana was summoned by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd, to explain the frequent visits by the Mohameds.

The minister had raised an alarm over “grave concerns” for Guyana’s sovereignty, democracy and vital international partnerships.

It later became known that Nazar, father of the businessman turned politician Azruddin Mohamed, was the one who visited the embassy.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation (MOFAIC) issued a press release addressing recent comments made by the Venezuelan Ambassador to Guyana concerning Nazar’s visit to the Venezuelan Embassy in Georgetown.

The ministry expressed concern over discrepancies between the Ambassador’s recent statements and previous accounts provided during a meeting with Minister Hugh Todd.

In the earlier meeting, the Venezuelan Ambassador had confirmed that Nazar visited the embassy and provided specific details regarding the documentation presented and the purpose of the engagement.

However, the Ambassador’s subsequent denial of this visit has raised questions about the consistency and transparency of the information provided,

The ministry emphasised the importance of honesty and professionalism in diplomatic relations and reiterated its expectation that all foreign representatives adhere to these standards.

The press release also included an invitation letter from Corporación World Trade, dated July 1, 2025, addressed to Nazar Mohamed, inviting him to a seminar in Venezuela on July 25, 2025.

The seminar, titled “Educating and Guiding Youth About Islam,” aimed to help young people strengthen their faith and become active members of their communities.

The inclusion of this invitation letter underscores the significance of the visit and the need for clarity regarding the events surrounding it.

This development comes amid ongoing concerns about the activities of Nazar Mohamed and his family.

In June 2024, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Nazar Mohamed, his son Azruddin Mohamed, and their businesses, alleging that between 2019 and 2023, they under-declared over 10,000 kilogrammes of gold exports, thereby defrauding Guyana of more than US$50 million in taxes.

Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has raised concerns about the potential links between the Mohameds and the Venezuelan government, particularly in light of the OFAC sanctions and the reported embassy visit.

He has called for further investigations into these matters to ensure the integrity of Guyana’s sovereignty and international relations.

The ministry’s call for transparency and consistency in diplomatic communication reflects the importance of maintaining trust and accountability in international relations, especially during times of heightened scrutiny and geopolitical sensitivity.