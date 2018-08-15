STEM Guyana receives donation from US-based youth organisation

FIRST Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger on Tuesday, on behalf of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Guyana, received a US$2,300 cheque from Ms. Beryl James, Secretary of the Guyana United Youth Development Association (GUYDA).

GUYDA is a New York-based organisation, which raises funds for youth development in Guyana and throughout the Caribbean. The organisation is impressed by the First Lady’s work with STEM Guyana and the impact that work has made on Guyana’s youth. The meeting was held at the Office of the First Lady, State House.