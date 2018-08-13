Young Guyanese scholar dies suddenly in Peru

By Indrawattie Natram

Twenty-two year old Yogeeta Persaud, a former top performer at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) , collapsed and died suddenly while on medical outreach in Peru on Sunday.

Persaud , formerly of Golden Fleece village on the Essequibo Coast , is the only child of businessman Takoor Persaud. The businessman told the Guyana Chronicle that information received from Peru suggests that his daughter was shadowing a doctor on medical outreach when she collapsed and died.

In 2013 , the former Anna Regina Multilateral student was Guyana’s second top performer at the CSEC examinations and she earned herself a scholarship as a result of her performance.

She was adjudged Most Outstanding Overall CSEC candidate that year by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) after achieving grade one passes in 18 CSEC subjects.

She was also a top performer at the National Grade Six Examinations in Region Two in 2009. She opted to move to the United States of America in 2014 where she began studying biochemistry.

Persaud later earned herself a Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry from Stony Brook University.

News of her death quickly spread and her social media accounts were inundated with messages of condolences.

(This story has been updated)