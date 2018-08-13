Teen hospitalised after ingesting acidic substance

A TEENAGE resident of the Joshua House has been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) after she mistakenly ingested an acidic substance to quench her thirst on Saturday.

She was identified as 18-year-old Danielle Haley.

Reports indicate that she usually assists the owner of a craft business at Merriman Mall, Bourda, Georgetown, where the incident occurred.

According to the stall-owner, she was at her businessplace with Haley, when the teenager asked her for some water, as she was thirsty. The young woman subsequently picked up a light blue plastic bottle that was on the top of a counter and drank some of its contents, which happened to be the acidic substance.

Haley was immediately rushed to the GPHC where she received medical attention and was admitted to the female medical ward.

The matter was reported to the police by the businesswoman and investigators have since questioned several persons, as the teenager was unable to give her statement because of her condition.