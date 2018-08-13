Baseball5 coaching course set for August 23

THE Guyana Baseball League in conjunction with the World Baseball/Softball Confederation will host an internationally accredited Baseball5 coaching education programme.

The programme will be held on 23rd August at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda.

Interested persons can contact Devon Douglas on 627-6700 or by email admin@baseballguyana.com Participation is limited to 30 persons.

​Baseball5 is a new five-on-five, five-innings street version of the game of baseball/softball that can be played anywhere.

“This faster urban discipline will help drive baseball and softball to new places not possible before,”

said WBSC Presiden,Riccardo Fraccari.

More information on Baseball5 can be found on the GBL website www.baseballguyana.com