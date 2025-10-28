Guyana, India collaborate on US$1M project to modernise agro-processing facility

AGRICULTURE Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Monday, met with a delegation from NABCONS (NABARD Consultancy Services) and officials from India’s Ministry of External Affairs to discuss the implementation of the Quick Impact Development Project (QIDP).

The initiative, funded through a US $1 million grant from the Government of India, will support the upgrade and modernisation of the New Guyana Marketing Corporation’s (GMC) Central Packaging Facility at Sophia.

The project will introduce modern, automated processing equipment for fruits, vegetables, and coconuts, aimed at boosting efficiency and productivity in the agro-processing sector.

Minister Mustapha welcomed the collaboration, emphasising that the investment aligns with the government’s broader strategy to expand value-added production, improve food safety standards, and enhance Guyana’s ability to access regional and international markets.

“The modernisation of the Central Packaging Facility will increase processing efficiency, reduce post-harvest losses, and provide greater support to our farmers and agro-processors as we continue to advance Guyana’s agri-food transformation agenda,” Minister Mustapha said.

The QIDP reflects Guyana’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its agricultural infrastructure and positioning the country as a competitive player in the regional and global agri-food market.