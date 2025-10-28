Guyana, Saudi Arabia make pact for results- driven co-operation

–talk up plans for continued exploration of opportunities in energy, food and biodiversity security

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali met with His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to discuss strengthening the partnership between Guyana and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across several key sectors.

According to a statement shared by President Ali, the discussions focused on “ensuring material results of potential opportunities in hajj, biodiversity, energy, food, sports, infrastructure, and investment and development cooperation.”

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to establish an implementation and follow-up mechanism aimed at advancing the outcomes of their discussions.

President Ali described the engagement as one between “two results-driven leaders”, reflecting a shared commitment to deepening collaboration and achieving tangible progress.

The bilateral ties between Guyana and Saudi Arabia have been marked by growing diplomatic and economic cooperation since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

Just last month, on the sidelines of the 8Oth United Nations General Assembly, President Ali met with E Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, in New York.

Continued cooperation between the two nations has led to significant agreements such as a $150 million financing Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Fund for Development for infrastructure projects in Guyana, including housing, and the Wismar Bridge in Linden.

In 2023, Guyana had led talks with Saudi Arabia on a $25 million agriculture facility aimed at improving food production for the CARICOM region through a hydroponics project, showcasing a broader regional cooperation spearheaded by Guyana.

A grant of US$2.5 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been set aside, and targets the development of the Caribbean Region.

The two nations, later, in 2024, signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing mutual visa-free travel between them.

These engagements reflect a strategic partnership that includes economic, infrastructural, and cultural exchange, and tourism, aiming to mutually benefit both nations and the wider Caribbean Community.

Over the past few years, there have been several high-level visits between the two nations, as opportunities to strengthen and enhance diplomatic relations, including the visit by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Guyana on September 30, 2023, and the visit of Al Hashimy to Guyana on June 11, 2023.