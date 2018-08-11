Murder rate down by 17%

THE Guyana Police Force has recorded a five per cent decrease in serious crimes at the end of July, 2018 relative to the same period last year while there were 58 murders which equate to a 17 per cent decrease, according to the Force’s statistics.

For the same period, 76 illegal firearms were taken off the streets, compared to 81 for the corresponding period last year.

Statistics further revealed that there is a 25 per cent increase in robberies where no instruments were used; a seven per cent increase in robbery under arms where firearms were used; a 23 per cent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used; a seven per cent increase in robbery with violence; a 25 per cent decrease in robbery with aggravation; a 24 per cent decrease in larceny from the person; a three per cent increase in rape; a seven per cent increase in burglary and a nine per cent decrease in break and enter and larceny.

Most recently, 46-year-old Radha Sukwah, the girlfriend of the Pomeroon remigrant who was killed last Friday night at his home, was slapped with a manslaughter charge.

Soberly appearing before Magistrate Christel Lambert at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, the sweeper cleaner was not required to plead to the indictable charge. She was granted $400,000 bail.

The charge read that on August, 3,2018 at Grant, Lower Pomeroon River, she unlawfully killed 73-year-old Deonarine aka ‘Russian.’

According to the prosecution, at around 20:00hrs on Friday last, Sukwah and Deonarine had a heated argument about her being unfaithful.

She told the police that the deceased pulled a knife on her as they scuffled. She admitted that the deceased had a gun and during the scuffle she pulled the trigger and a round struck the elderly man to the left side of his abdomen.

Deonarine died on his way to the Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity. The weapon used was not recovered.