Inaugural Lucozade/Icool 11-stage cycling set for today

AS the cycling season continues to gain momentum, beverage giant, Ansa McAl through its non-alcoholic brands, Lucozade and Icool, has collaborated with National cycling coach Hassan Mohamed to conduct the inaugural run of the brands’ 11-stage cycling programme today.

Set for the inner circuit of the National Park, the top riders will assemble, as they stake their claim to gain ranking points as the best rider in the country as well as to secure a spot on the National team to represent the nation at the Caribbean Championships.

At the simple ceremony at the company’s headquarters located at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, Mohamed, who has continued to bring regular meets to the riders said he was pleased to have the company on board, recognising its stalwart contribution to sports locally.

Ansa McAl non-alcoholic brand manager, Errol Nelson, didn’t have much to say but expressed the company’s assurance of contribution to sports in Guyana and pledged its support in the development of young athletes.

Among the top riders to contest the featured 35-lap Schoolboys and Invitational will be Romello Crawford, Evolution’s pair of Paul De Nobrega and Christopher Griffith, alongside Coco’s Jamual John, Alanis’ Alonzo Ambrose and Nigel Duguid,

We Stand United’s Andrew Hicks, Silvio Innis, Deeraj Garbarran, Linden Bauxite Flyers’ Michael Anthony, among others in the various categories such as Briton John, Ian Jackson, Lennox Blackman, Ajay Gopilall, Curtis Dey will also participate.

The action starts at 09:30hrs and all are invited to witness the action.