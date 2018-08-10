Guyana win final match

GUYANA National Under-15 Girls collected their second victory to conclude their participation in the CONCACAF Girls’ U-15 Championship in Florida, USA yesterday.

Guyana defeated Curacao by 6-0 in a match which saw the team dominate play throughout the match with resulting goals from Shacaylah Williams who scored twice, Samantha Banfield, Jalade Trim, Kersti Thomas and Shamya Daniels respectively.

The players executed the tactical game plan presented by the technical staff. Guyana, captained by forward Jalade Trim, saw Banfield score the opening goal in the 12th minute, followed by Williams’ goal to give Guyana a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Guyana continued to pressure Curacao in the second half and Jalade Trim got on the scoresheet with a calm finish. Shacaylah Williams added one more goal in the second half to complete her brace.

Guyana’s final two goals came from Kirsty Thomas and Shamya Daniels who completed the scoring with two minutes left in the contest.

The starting lineup of today’s match was as follows: Ludesha Reynolds (GK), Aliea Moses, Hasha Holder, Jenea Knight, Samantha Banfield, Shacaylah Williams, Jalade Trim (C), Anaya Willabus, Anastasia Salvadore, Ashaya Doobay and Allianna Holder.

The CONCACAF U-15 Girls’ Championship was the first international tournament for the National U-15 Girls for some time with a mix of Guyana and International-based players.

“I believe the future is bright for the women’s game in Guyana and the investment the GFF has made in the U-15 Girls will pay dividends in the future,” said Paul Beresford.