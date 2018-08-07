DeSinco Trading donates food hampers for Venezuelan migrants

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Tuesday received a donation of 50 food hampers from DeSinco Trading Limited, which will aid a group of Venezuelan migrants who are occupying areas in Barima-Waini (Region One).

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) , the items were handed over at DeSinco’s headquarters in Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, who received the items on behalf of the CDC, expressed gratitude to the business organisation for the donation.

He noted that while the Government has convened a multi-agency coordinating committee, which includes the Guyana Police Force, the Ministries of Communities, Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Social Protection, Public Health and Citizenship and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to provide assistance, much humanitarian support would be needed to tackle the migration of Venezuelans particularly along the border locations.

“The current situation in Region One, Seven and Nine can be considered a complex humanitarian situation which has security implications, foreign policy implications, implications for humanitarian support, in terms of providing food and shelter, and health implications.

The Civil Defence Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Citizenship and several other agencies have taken a multi-agency approach to provide the necessary supplies to the affected persons in those regions… A gesture like this is welcomed by the Civil Defence Commission and it shows that agencies like DeSinco Limited is taking corporate social responsibility very seriously,” Lieutenant Colonel Craig said.

He urge other organisations to come forward and contribute in whatever they can to the efforts to bring relief to the migrants. “I would also like to encourage corporate Guyana to continue to support people in need, not only the Guyanese in need but the Venezuelans in need. Similar activities like these are occurring in Colombia and in Brazil and people there are coming out and giving support to those in need, so we’re looking forward to the support of the private sector,” he said.

DeSinco’s Chief Executive Officer, Frank DeAbreu, in brief remarks, said that his organisation strongly believes in being good corporate citizens and providing a helping hand to those in need.

“DeSinco will always stand by the needy. We have been doing this for years. To help those who need is to help but to help who already have is to be famous and we are not looking for fame. We are looking to help… Now that God has helped me so that I can offer, I am delighted that I can give back to the Venezuelans,” he said. (Ministry of the Presidency)