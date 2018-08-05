A look at Emancipation Day 2018

ON August 1, Guyana joined with many other Caribbean countries to celebrate Emancipation Day. It was on that day, 180 years ago, the system of enslavement of the Africans in the Caribbean had finally come to an end.

In Guyana, Emancipation activities are a celebration of the African culture and heritage. It is a time where Afro-Guyanese all across Guyana can immerse themselves in their culture and share it holistically with the rest of the population. The African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) is among several other African groups in Guyana which have been instrumental in promoting this culture and sharing it among all Guyanese.

Here are some scenes from ACDA’s Emancipation Day celebrations held at the National Park. (Photos by Vishani Ragobeer)