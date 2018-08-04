Ministry of Social Protection and Region 5 rally behind WCB fire victims

THE Ministry of Social Protection and the Administration of Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice) on Friday continued to rally behind the victims of the fire at Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice, which left 13 persons including 11 children homeless on Wednesday.

Social Protection Minister Amna Ally who had visited the scene of the fire on Wednesday and commiserated with the victims, returned to Kingelly on Friday with mattresses, stoves, pots, pans, clothing, items of furniture and other household necessities which she said her Ministry had been able to put together in the 48 hours after the blaze.

The Ministry had sent food items to the victims on Thursday. During her stop and interaction with the victims yesterday, Minister Ally extended sympathies to the victims, not only on her own behalf but on behalf of President David Granger.

Minister Ally also handed over the sum of $500,000 to a local lumber dealer which will allow the victims to purchase building construction materials.

With respect to the construction the Regional Administration of Region Five also chipped in with assistance giving the victims a quantity of construction materials, mainly from demolished buildings of the RDC which they could use.

Minister Ally told the victims that they could expect continued assistance this weekend in the form of sand, stone, cement and hollow blocks.

Regional Executive Officer of Region Five Mr. Ovid Morrison said that the materials donated by his administration are of good quality and would help them substantially in their efforts to build a new home.

Those present at the handing-over of the relief items yesterday, included Regional Coordinator of the Community Development Councils and People’s National Congress /Reform Region Five Official Ms. Carol Nurse; Probation Officer in Region Five Ms. Nerissa Semple and other functionaries of the Ministry of Social Protection.

A thankful owner, Shellon Long said yesterday that the support from the Ministry and the Regional Administration had been a source of considerable relief to her and her husband. They can now take steps in getting their lives back to normal as a result of the support.

The fire at the wooden house at Kingelly occurred around 10:00 hours on Wednesday last, razing the house in a matter of a few minutes.

No adult was at home at the time of the fire. The cause remains unknown.