TODAY

It’s Here Our First Ever Event BBQ & Local Night.

Inviting all artists & music lovers alike to come out and enjoy some finger-licking BBQ and a lineup of Guyana’s best and upcoming talent while enjoying a relaxing atmosphere with a well-stocked bar. Upcoming Artist? Have your song played or have a chance to perform live, music by Selector Charlie.

First 50 ladies get a shot of tequila. Come and join us at the Barbecue and Local Night at the Girls Guide Pavilion, Brickdam. Hosted by Haze the Official. Admission: $1,000 .

TOMORROW

Mocha presents the dance called ‘Naughty Student’. This dance is going to be big and grand, with lots of giveaways for the ladies. This will be going down at First Street, Mocha

McDoom residents present “ Big People Thing”. This is for the old folks,. so head down and enjoy music back in the 80s and prizes for the best dancing couples!

Extra Beer presents “Blue Jeans”. A prize will be given to the female in the best blue jeans. Music is by DJ David; DJ Hype and selector Andrea. This will be going down at the ‘C’ Field Sophia ground.

Celebrating another year, Makeda presents the first ever Emancipation Afrobeats event #Cook up. Snacks included (Cook-up Station, Sweet Table). Door prizes will be available as well as prizes for best African outfit and best Afrobeats dancer. Welcome drink included and souvenir cup for the first 100 people and much more. This will be going down at the 704 Sports Bar.

The Ultimate Pop up Shop, flossy pop-up shop, is a sip and shop event that will be taking place at World of Cock Tails David Street Kitty. This is the grand shopping event for the summer, where the high-end boutiques in Georgetown will be collaborating to bring to shopping fanatics and fashionistas clothing, makeup, accessories, handbags, sun shades and other beauty items to give your outfit the perfect finish.

The boutiques that will be on exposition are Little Black Dress, Couture Closet, Pieces and Things, the Beauty Bar and the Parris Collection.

It is expected to be a shopping party with a live Boom DJ, delicious appetizers and cutters and most of all refreshing cocktails. It’s a ‘sip and shop’ event where shoppers will benefit from new arrivals, discounts and giveaways.

SUNDAY

For a thrilling and enjoyable night, you can head down to City Vibes Nightclub

After a hang out on the Seawall, you can head down to the Rio Club where entertainment is at its best!