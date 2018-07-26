Hetmyer taking it ‘one step at a time’

DAYS after his captain urged him to “bat deeper” and “to start notching big scores soon”, Shimron Hetmyer delivered.

The 21-year-old Hetmyer’s instrumental knock of 125 helped the West Indies to a thrilling three-run victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI in Guyana on Wednesday.

After top-scoring with 52 in the first ODI which the Windies lost by 48 runs, captain Jason Holder said he’d like to see Hetmyer bat until at least the 35th over.

Batting at number four, Hetmyer did just that on Wednesday, becoming the last batsman to be dismissed after he was run-out with four balls left in the innings attempting a suicidal second run.

It was his second ODI hundred and he became the youngest West Indies batsman to score one on home soil.

Afterwards, while glad for the win which helped the Windies even the three-match series at 1-1, Hetmyer said he was looking forward to getting some more big scores on the board.

While it was only his second ODI, he said the fact that he played before his home crowd gave him a huge boost.

“I want to take one step at a time and see how it goes in St Kitts,” Hetmyer said.

“The home crowd helped. It was a push for me to have my family and girlfriend here. “They all support me hand in hand, so thanks to them.” (CMC)