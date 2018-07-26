Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay should be a gem

DEFENDING champions West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ will take on Tiger Bay in the feature game of tonight’s final stanza in Round-of-16 action in the GT Beer/Keep Your Five Alive’ Indoor Competition which is being played at the National Gymnasium.

The reigning title holders have looked a bit shaky in defence of their crown and tonight’s clash against a strong Tiger Bay unit will definitely provide a stern test and possibly give the best indication as to what shape they are in.

Tiger Bay, who had been plagued by defections over the past year, have witnessed many of their marquee players’ return to the fold and could be at full strength for the all-important engagement against the champs, especially with a quarter-final spot up for grabs.

In the opening encounter, Linden’s Silver Bullets square off against the experienced Back Circle side and this matchup should provide the perfect start for the night which is anticipated to be packed with exciting action.

This game will be followed by Ol Skool Ballers versus Future Stars and this is a clash between two young teams that will be looking to produce the next star in the shorter format.

The next game has all the makings of a scorcher when Albouystown, another team with players returning to the fold, take on North East La Penitence.

This could be the most entertaining game of the night as the latter have always shown the potential to be a top contender, but discipline has been their Achilles heel and once they can curb their instincts fans are assured of a riveting contest.

Albouystown are known for their consistency and have been knocking on the door for a title and maybe this tournament is the one they get over the line.

A number of exhibition matches are planned, but what is certain is that the battle for quarter-final spots will provide fireworks.

Other sponsors on board are: 94.1 Boom FM, Star Party Rentals, Fireside Grill N Chill, Ravi Investments and Colours Boutique.