One dead,two critical following Vreed-en-Hoop accident

Twenty-year-old Victor Adityaram was killed after the car he was travelling in careened into a metal signboard and concrete fence at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD) early Sunday morning.

According to a report from the police, driver of motor car PTT6297, Bishram Ramkishore was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, WCD with occupants Kevin Henry and Adityaram around 01:50h.

Whilst in the vicinity of the Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company, a pedestrian was allegedly seen crossing the road from south to north into the vehicle’s path. After noticing the pedestrian, the driver reportedly swerved further north to avoid a collision but careened into a metal signboard before crashing into a concrete fence.

Persons at the scene rushed to the vehicle to render assistance to the occupants. The injured men were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where Adityaram was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ramkishore of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was later transferred to the Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital where he remains unconscious and in a critical condition. Henry, who is a stable condition, remained at the West Demerara Regional hospital where he is receiving treatment.