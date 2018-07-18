Everything above board

…Lawrence insists procedures followed in $366M drug contract

PUBLIC Health Minister Volda Lawrence has insisted that all the relevant procedures were properly followed regarding the award of a contract for the supply of emergency pharmaceutical supplies for regional and clinical services to New York-headquartered company HDM Labs Inc. Lawrence also speculated that the timing of the exposé of the contract which was awarded since last year, might be tied to her decision to run for the chairmanship of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Over recent days, there have been numerous reports on the $366M contract by sections of the media. In a statement issued by the Department of Public Information (DPI), Lawrence outlined that in April 2017, six companies responded to the request for the supply of Emergency Pharmaceutical Supplies for Regional and Clinical Services.

The six companies were: Ansa McAl Limited; Caribbean Medical Supplies; Global Healthcare Supplies; International Pharmaceutical Agency; HDM Labs Inc and Meditron Inc. She told the DPI that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) had recommended that no award be made as all bidders failed to meet the evaluation criteria at the preliminary stage. Lawrence said her ministry then sought permission from NPTAB for Restrictive Tendering, which was granted.

She told the DPI that all six companies were then asked, by letter, to resubmit bids and only HDM Labs Inc) responded. The NPTAB then recommended that the contract be awarded, having completed its evaluation report. According to Lawrence, a memo was subsequently submitted to Cabinet to this effect on August 29, 2017. She said Cabinet noted the recommendation of NPTAB and the contract was awarded on August 31, 2017, with all the relevant and applicable procedures having been duly and properly followed.

According to the DPI, Lawrence will provide further and complete details in the National Assembly on this matter on Thursday, but noted what she described as “the curious timing of this non-story, almost an entire year after the contract was awarded and, importantly, when a certain critical political decision is imminent.” The DPI said Minister Lawrence trusts that this issue is not part of what would be a sinister campaign to influence this decision.

Lawrence is locked in a race for the chairmanship with incumbent Basil Williams and Joseph Harmon. Williams has already challenged both candidates to a debate to show their track records of working for the 61-year-old party. Since taking over the health portfolio, this is the second time that Lawrence has been enmeshed in a controversy over drug purchasing. The previous case was the purchase of drugs and medical supplies for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation from ANSA McAL Trading Limited, amounting to in excess of $605,962,200”. However, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) had cleared the Public Health Minister of any wrongdoing in the case.