Man killed in rumshop brawl

AN argument at a rum shop on Saturday resulted in the death of Elroy Marks, 43, a fisherman of Aruka River, North West District and also of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast.

Police Press Officer Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said the killing occurred about 15:30 hrs on Saturday at the Kumaka Water Front, North West District.

The act was reportedly committed by a 43-year-old labourer of Hotoquai Village, North West District. The man has since been detained and is assisting the police with their investigation.

Investigations have revealed that the victim and suspect, who were known to each other, were imbibing at a shop when an argument ensued and escalated into a fight, during which the suspect then allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed the victim to the neck.

The victim was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital in an unconscious state and he succumbed to his injury around 20:55hrs while receiving treatment.

The body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.