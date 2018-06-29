This is what we need for Guyana in pageantry

Dear Editor

THANK you for this opportunity to express my satisfaction with the unity seen at a beauty pageant held last Saturday at the National Cultural Centre.

I am certainly excited to see the return of a pageant of an international standard at the ultimate home for pageantry in Guyana–the National Cultural Centre; Miss Earth Guyana. I was ecstatic with the production; it was definitively an evening to remember just like the old days when Lumumba was the franchise holder for [the] Miss Universe. I saw young, vibrant Guyanese team-spirited people pushing for the goal – it was the best.

We all know in recent times the climate of pageantry within Guyana was soiled with negativity. However, Saturday’s production of the return of Miss Earth left a distinctive taste of unity. I am very happy to see the cohesion of two of the world’s largest pageant at the local leg uniting. Hence, the fair role played by Miss World – Guyana at Miss Earth – Guyana.

I felt so relieve to see the appealing presence of the reigning Miss World – Guyana and her court, along with the managing director for the franchise, Roshini Boodhoo as a judge, along with a number of executive members at Miss Earth – Guyana 2018. I closed my eyes so many times that evening and whispered, this is what we need for pageantry here.

I didn’t do my research into the new franchise here, but I want to say I am proud of what you all have done for Guyana; I am proud to see you uniting to make pageantry here a team work. I take this time to wish Miss World – Guyana, Ambika Ramraj and Miss Earth – Guyana 2018, Xamiera Kippins all the best; Guyana unites and supports you both, 100 per cent.

Long live pageantry in Guyana; we await Miss Universe’s return.

Regards

Michael Isaac