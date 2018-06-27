Minister pledges ‘unhindered access’ to disability, rehabilitative services

–as MoPH launches ‘Rehab Week’ in Region Five

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Dr. Karen Cummings pledged Monday to ensure unhindered access to disability and rehabilitative services.

She also pledged to continuously enhance the quality of those services in communities countrywide.

Dr. Cummings made the pledge while delivering the feature address at the launch of ‘Rehab Week 2018’ under the theme, ‘Increasing coverage & Enhancing Quality’. The launch was held at the Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice.

Explaining what it means to be in ‘rehab’, Dr Cummings said:

“Rehab targets and assists those who have experienced a loss in function to regain that maximal function. These services provide relief and mobility to many Guyanese.

“As we put the spotlight on disability and rehabilitative services this week, I want us all to pledge that we will work towards providing unhindered and timely and high- quality rehabilitation interventions consistent with international best practices for all those who need these services.”

As she urged those professionals present: “Let us continue to raise the profile of the Disability and Rehabilitation services available to Guyanese; let us urge persons in need of these services to make full use of them.”

Permanent Secretary in the MoPH, Ms. Collette Adams in her intervention said that she will soon be engaging policy-makers on the possibility of establishing an Orthotics and Prosthetics service at the Hugo Chavez Centre to serve persons in need of it in Regions Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

She said that the provision of these services (braces for muscular support and artificial limbs) is in keeping with the policy position of the MoPH, as well as the theme of the week-long celebration.

Other speakers at the launch included Director of the Disability and Rehabilitation Services Department of the MoPH, Ms. Arianne Mangar, who disclosed that the services offered included speech therapy, occupational therapy, audiology for the hearing impaired, orthotics and prosthetics, physiotherapy and vocational therapy.

The proceedings, which were spiced with cultural presentations, were chaired by Director of Dental Services at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School, Dr Kester Sullivan.