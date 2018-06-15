Ramadan teaches dedication and self-discipline – PPP

THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to extend to the Muslim community, both at home and overseas, Eid Mubarak on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This auspicious occasion marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, during which tremendous sacrifices were made for spiritual advancement by Muslims.

All of our religious observances have universal lessons for all mankind. As is customary on these occasions, our party urges reflection on the pertinent messages this occasion brings and which have positive influences for humanity.

The dedication and self-discipline demonstrated, especially during the month of Ramadan are exemplary, teaching humility, contentment, restraint and love for mankind. The Zakat or charity associated with Eid-ul-Fitr is another example of Muslims here in Guyana and across the world contributing to the upliftment of all and for the removal of societal barriers.

The PPP would like to take this opportunity to commend all those who have made the sacrifices as prescribed during the month of Ramadan, to draw from the rich virtues of this occasion and to reiterate that sacrifices bring success and that hope is alive and must never be lost.

Once again, the party extends greetings to all, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters on this occasion.