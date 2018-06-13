Four arrested for shooting at LEID officers to be charged soon

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), with the assistance of the Guyana Police Force, apprehended four persons in connection with the shooting of GRA’s Law Enforcement and Investigation (LEID) Officers at Beehive, East Coast Demerara.

Those arrested are Ravindra Ramdeo of Lot 217 Section D Non Pariel, ECD, Stephon Motielal and Trevor Motielal of Lot 30 Green Field Bee Hive, ECD and Andrew Motielal of Lot 11 – 12 Helena, Mahaica.

On Thursday, June 7, 2018, three LEID Officers were the target of gunfire during an anti-smuggling operation in Beehive, East Cost Demerara. Two of the officers sustained injuries and were subsequently treated at a private hospital.

The perpetrators are expected to appear in Court shortly to answer to a number of charges.