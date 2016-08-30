The cooperative is the answer

Dear Editor,

COOPERATIVES have been established as a means to economically develop people. Cooperatives also represent the third largest economic sector of a tri-sector economy, i.e. public, private, and coop sector.Unfortunately, in the recent past, the cooperatives sector has not been given the attention needed for it to become the economic powerhouse it can be. We must fix this. The focus brought to the cooperative model as a means for empowerment is informed by its application and success in the immediate post-slavery society, where Africans had acquired lands, built a system of government to manage their affairs, and scored notable successes in other achievements.

The strong view is held that more cooperative societies should be encouraged. There are presently quite a few societies, though some are not doing as well and need the technical expertise that comes from Government in order to operate at full throttle.

Measures must be put in place to help these institutions to function efficiently and effectively.

Cooperative has proven an effective economic model to make the small man a real man. The majority of African Guyanese are low wage/salary earners, and developmental opportunities can be better sourced and accessed through this medium. It is the cooperative model from which we have historically been able to achieve, and it is a model we must utilise to the fullest.

Linden/Region 10 can identify with utilising this model as an engine of growth during my chairmanship of the last Regional Democratic Council. Within the last three years, this model was utilised to create business and employment opportunities for residents who could not have ordinarily done same through the commercial banking system.

At the national level, in addition to feverishly pursuing empowerment through cooperatives, Afro-Guyanese must recommit to ensure that their interests are heard and secured. Black cultural groups must take a page from the Indian Arrival Committee, which has already met President David Granger twice over the last 15 months, and has publicly made known its interests and expectations under his administration.

Though times have changed, change does not mean we discard the values upon which the Black community has been built, secured, and succeeded over the years. We need to move from the present stage, where the majority is surviving, to where legitimate opportunities are ensured for all to prosper. The statement that Africans are at the bottom of the social ladder must be myth, not fact.

The Black community has the capability to overcome, to succeed, and to take its equal and rightful place in society. This race carries within its bosom the dignity and power to overcome. Doing this requires reaching deep within and bringing to the fore what has been lying dormant for far too many years: Confidence!

It is confidence that will make us straighten our backs, stare adversity and challenges in the face, speak out, stand up, move forward, and achieve.

The time is now for us to ensure the family, the community, and the institutions of State work for us, not against us. Our history has shown that we have done it; and if we did it before, we can do it again! Yes, we can reach for that greatness within us and overcome!

Regards,

SHARMA SOLOMON