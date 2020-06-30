NGSA still on at Moruca

…residents, teachers concerned as new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Department of Education at Moruca, North West District has confirmed that the National Grade Six Examinations(NGSA) will be written as scheduled on July 1st and 2nd this week.

Reports are that the teaching staff at the Santa Rosa Primary School at Moruca was informed by officials that the exams would be rescheduled, since that area has recorded a substantial number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

However, the school was told on Tuesday that that examinations will go ahead as planned.A teacher at Santa Rosa told the Guyana Chronicle that while the teaching staff is physically prepared for the examinations, they are facing a mental battle as concerns grow regarding the current state of the sub-region.

The Santa Rosa Primary School was fumigated and furniture has been arranged 6 feet apart as part of the preparations for the exam.In addition kits were given to each child.It was noted too that some children were tested for COVID-19 while some parents were not prepared to have their children tested.

Thus far, more than 20 teachers, including those from the secondary as well as the primary levels, have tested positive for the virus at Moruca. Two medical doctors, police officers and hospital staff are among the cases recorded there.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Chronicle was informed that 3 of the new cases of the disease which were recorded in Guyana on Monday, came from Moruca. This carries the total number of cases recorded there to 65.

Community transmission has been cited as the main factor behind the spike in cases at Moruca and although all round efforts are being made by the Santa Rosa Village Council to stem the spread of the virus in the area, persons continue to ignore the warnings of the authorities.

Reports are that on Monday, four passenger boats left the area for Charity on the Pomeroon, a move that angered residents at Moruca and those within the sub-regions at Mabaruma and Matarkai within Region One and other connected areas.

Guyana has so far recorded 235 cases of the coronavirus. The Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday that there are 109 active cases of the virus.