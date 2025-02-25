Safe, secure, hospitable environment being created with crucial investments

–President Ali says, highlights record growth of Guyana’s security sector

MAKING the streets safer and fostering a great sense of security in communities continue to be key elements of the government’s agenda, according to President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasised the government’s position during the flag-raising ceremony for Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary at the Public Buildings, on Brickdam.

The Head of State said that over the past four years, Guyana’s security sector has seen remarkable progress.

He noted that the government pursued hundreds of capital projects for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) with a total investment of close to $10 billion.

This includes the construction of more than 20 police stations, five command centres and four police Information Technology (IT) centres.

Also, the Guyana Fire Service saw major upgrades, with five new fire stations completed and several under construction.

Law-enforcement efforts have led to a 12.2 per cent decrease in serious crimes in 2024 and this is continuing on a downward trend since 2020, Dr Ali said.

President Ali stated: “We’ll continue to strengthen all our systems, improving transparency and accountability. We’ll continue to invest in the technology to support good policing, strong policing, responsible policing, transparent policing, and we will ensure that the infrastructure we are building would allow us to live in a safe, secure and hospitable environment here in Guyana.”

The President had also said that over the past 55 years, Guyana has faced both triumphs and tribulations, yet no matter the challenges, the nation has always risen to the occasion.

He said: “We are a nation soaring to prosperity. Our democracy is robust, our sovereignty and territorial integrity are being safeguarded.”

The President had previously stated that a series of measures will come online this year to keep the roads and users safe.

One of these measures is the new radar speed signs along roadways.

These signs have been deployed countrywide and this project stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to using technology and data-driven solutions to create safer roads and smarter traffic-management systems.

Another measure is the Safe Country Initiative.

As the government continues its efforts of using technology to further bolster security, this year some $6.2 billion was budgeted for this programme.

To date, over 400 Intelligent Video Surveillance (IVS) sites were completed in priority areas in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10.

This year, another 320 IVS sites will be established.

President Ali had also previously stated that trust and confidence in the GPF have reached new heights.

Dr Ali, in a previous press conference, said: “If you enter some police stations, you were afraid even to approach the station because of the condition of the building, and of the stench that comes out of the building…What you have seen over the last number of years, at least since 2020, is that more and more citizens are making reports…”

The GPF had previously faced numerous challenges and overall, the security sector was on shaky foundation in 2015-2020.

However, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has taken a hands-on approach to enhancing the security sector.

Pointing to a key component of this initiative, President Ali had highlighted how the GPF’s welfare infrastructure has improved.

He said: “If you look at all the different facilities, the new stations, you will see that it is more customer oriented, it is more service oriented. So that was an important part.”

Notably, the recent modernisation efforts have seen the establishment of a Community Relations Department to strengthen police-community relations, promote safe communities, and enhance preventative policing strategies through positive engagements and public trust.