Three dead in motorcycle accident on #79 Public Road

A HIGH-SPEED collision between two motorcycles on the #79 public road on the Corentyne, Berbice, has claimed the lives of three young men in the early hours of Monday.

The accident, which occurred around 12:15hrs, initially left two bikers dead at the scene, while a pillion rider later succumbed to his injuries at the New Amsterdam Hospital, raising the death toll to three.

According to police reports, the crash involved 18-year-old Keishan Ramnath of Lot 115 No 60 Village, Corentyne, who was riding motorcycle #CN 6641 with 22-year-old pillion rider Adrian Inshan of #55 Village, Corentyne.

The other motorcyclist, Ameer Subhan, 21, of Lot 122 ‘B’ Line Path, Corentyne, was a Supervisor at Queensway Security Service and was operating motorcycle #CP 3158.

Investigations suggest that Ramnath was speeding south along the eastern drive lane when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided head-on with Subhan, who was travelling north on the western drive lane. The impact threw all three men off their motorcycles and onto the roadway.

Public-spirited citizens rushed them to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where doctors pronounced Ramnath and Subhan dead on arrival. Inshan was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital for further treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have launched an investigation into the fatal crash.