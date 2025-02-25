Cash Grant: Extended distribution period commences at centres where necessary -Finance Secretary

THE Government of Guyana has assured citizens that the distribution period for the $100,000 cash grant will be extended at centres where necessary, to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive their payments.

Finance Secretary Sukrishnalall Pasha, speaking to the Guyana Chronicle on Monday, emphasised that adjustments have already been made for the East Bank Demerara, and a revised schedule will soon be published for villages in Region Four.

“We would like to thank the beneficiaries for exercising patience. Everyone will receive their cash grant. In some regions where the distribution is advanced, we are calling the beneficiaries to uplift their grants,” Pasha stated.

REVISED DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE

Eligible persons who have registered and reside in the communities listed below can now collect their cheques at designated locations.

All distribution centres will be open from 8 AM to 7 PM to accommodate beneficiaries.

Important Information for Beneficiaries: Identification Required: Individuals must present a valid National Identification Card or Passport to collect their grant; Registered Persons Only: Only those who have registered are eligible to collect payments. No authorisations are allowed; Cheque Validity: The cheques are valid for six months, and provisions will be made for updates if necessary.

To prevent overcrowding and long wait times, the Ministry of Finance has carefully planned the distribution schedule and extended the duration where necessary.

NO NEED TO RUSH

Pasha reassured beneficiaries that there is no need to panic, as every eligible person will receive their grant.

“We don’t want people to endure any stress. There is no need to panic; every eligible beneficiary will receive his or her cash grant,” he said.

In regions where distribution is already advanced, the ministry is actively contacting beneficiaries to remind them to collect their grants.

For further inquiries, beneficiaries can call or WhatsApp: 592-750-0620 | 592-750-0622 | 592-750-0554; 592-745-2618 | 592-745-2642 | 592-745-2510; 592-745-7540 | 592-745-7538 | 592-624-1600; 592-444-6056 | 592-676-0259

The government remains committed to ensuring an efficient and organised distribution process, so that all eligible citizens will receive their benefits.