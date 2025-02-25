Reckless driving under fire: Police target high-risk offences

issues over 2,200 citations in one week

THE Traffic Enforcement Department continues its efforts to ensure road safety through a combination of education and enforcement. During the period from February 16 to February 22, 2025, a total of 2,259 traffic violations were recorded, highlighting the persistent challenges of reckless driving and non-compliance with road regulations.

Among the most prevalent infractions was exceeding the speed limit, with 287 drivers ticketed. While many offenders received formal citations, others were issued warnings and released. Failure to wear seatbelts accounted for 153 cases, emphasising the need for greater public awareness about the importance of this life-saving measure.

A particularly concerning statistic was 18 drivers charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI), with two of these cases linked to fatal accidents due to high blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) levels. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

Another widespread violation was the prohibition of tinted glass, with 368 drivers cited—particularly for excessive tinting on front windshields. Authorities have flagged multiple cases for further reviews, with second-time offenders potentially facing the loss of their tint waivers.

The department also ticketed 107 motorcyclists for failure to wear safety helmets, a violation that officers say continues to be alarmingly common. Additionally, 15 cases of faulty load packing were reported, with the public playing a key role in aiding enforcement by submitting photographic evidence to the police.

Other infractions included: Unlighted motor vehicles (Front): 11 cases; Unlighted motor vehicles (Rear): 35 cases; and Breach of condition of prescribed fitness: 21 cases.

While the number of cases saw a decline compared to previous weeks due to increased police deployment at major events, authorities remain committed to enhancing road safety and encouraging voluntary compliance. The Traffic Department continues to focus enforcement efforts on high-risk areas to prevent accidents and maintain order on the nation’s roadways.

Road users are urged to adhere to traffic laws to ensure their safety and that of others. The department reiterates its commitment to education, enforcement, and community engagement in the ongoing fight against reckless driving and road fatalities.